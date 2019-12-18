Person dies after hit-and-run crash on Indy’s near east side

Posted 9:06 pm, December 18, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after a hit-and-run crash on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Lasalle Street in response to a hit-and-run.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.