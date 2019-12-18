Pacers rally late to snap Lakers’ road winning streak at 14

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored on a reverse layup with 36.4 seconds left to break a tie and give the Indiana Pacers a 105-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The victory ended a 14-game road winning streak for the Lakers. They fell two games short of their own NBA record. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer that would have given Los Angeles the lead with 11.7 seconds left. He had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers also got two shots in the closing seconds to try and force overtime but missed both.

