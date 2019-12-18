LIVESTREAM: House lawmakers debate articles of impeachment before historic vote

Lafayette Police Department investigating downtown liquor store robbery

Posted 4:37 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, December 18, 2019

Photo of man suspected in Lafayette armed robbery (provided by Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery of a liquor store early Wednesday morning.

LPD said around 12:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Clark Liquors on South 4th Street.

Police said a store clerk reported a man showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect man is described as being 5’4” to 5’8” tall and weight 140 to 160 pounds.

According to police, the store clerk was not injured.

The provided images were captured on the store surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

