× Lafayette Police Department investigating downtown liquor store robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery of a liquor store early Wednesday morning.

LPD said around 12:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Clark Liquors on South 4th Street.

Police said a store clerk reported a man showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect man is described as being 5’4” to 5’8” tall and weight 140 to 160 pounds.

According to police, the store clerk was not injured.

The provided images were captured on the store surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.