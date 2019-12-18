× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 52 ‘Colts Eliminated From Playoff Contention’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have now been eliminated from playoff contention after an embarrassing 34-7 loss in New Orleans to the Saints.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins recap the loss, which was by all counts the worst of the Frank Reich era.

The crew also discusses what the team has left to play for as they prepare to host the Carolina Panthers, who are in the midst of a losing skid themselves.

On a lighter note, they also talk Pro Bowl with the rosters being announced. Which Colts were elected, and who was snubbed?

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play