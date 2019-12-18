Cold air pumps into Indiana with milder pattern coming soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bundle up! It'll be cold today with a high of only 26 degrees.--that's six degrees colder than Tuesday. We're watching a cold front slide through right now and that'll really slow down any heating today. We are, thankfully, getting a nice and much deserved dry stretch. We aren't expecting any wet weather for the next six days, at least. I'd still suggest boots today because of the slush still all over.

We're starting off cold and cloudy but sunshine will peek through by lunchtime. Mostly sunny and cold this afternoon.

Our climate records show us that our average high is more than ten degrees warmer than what we'll actually get today. Yikes! Stay warm and stay safe.

Single digits possible tonight, assuming we can clear out the sky as much as forecast. Overall, cold no matter what. This will make for a frigid Thursday morning, so cover as much skin as possible to protect yourself from frostbite.

Expect a nice, dry stretch of weather all through the next week. The Colts forecast is fairly mild for December with a high of 40 degrees. Christmas Eve forecast is also mild as we are expecting to climb into the mid 40s.