Woman arrested for alleged OWI after getting stuck outside deputy home

Posted 3:36 pm, December 17, 2019, by

Tabitha Mitkus (booking photo provided by Indiana State Police)

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman faces drunk driving charges after a reported vehicle slide off in Howard County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), officers from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of Kokomo on CR 500 East on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver around 12:51 a.m.

Tabitha Mitkus, 30, Kokomo was already taken into custody by a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy when Howard County police arrived.

Police said an initial investigation showed Mitkus was allegedly driving a 2015 Dodge Charger on CR 500 East that left the east side of the road for an undetermined reason and became stuck.

Mitkus allegedly went up to a house seeking assistance where an off duty Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy happened to live.

Police said the deputy noticed possible signs of impairment and took Mitkus into custody after trying to return to her car and flee the scene.

According to police, Mitkus had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .198, and it was found that she had left her 10-year-old daughter at her Kokomo home unsupervised.

The child was placed in the care of the Department of Child Services by Howard County deputies.

Mitkus was taken to the Howard County Jail and faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or higher, and neglect of a dependent.

