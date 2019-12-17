Find school closings and delays here
Snow exiting central Indiana; cold to pour in

Posted 6:07 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, December 17, 2019
Snow will be wrapping up early this morning and the latest snow totals we have bring a couple spots to more than 7 inches!  We haven't had this much snow in December in 6 years.  Not exactly a record but still notable!

Live Guardian Radar is still picking up on snow all across the area with the worst SE of the city and the least NW of the city.  Snow is pretty close to over for our northwestern counties.

The snow is over mid-morning and then we'll see some peeks of sunshine.  The sun that we do get really won't help our temperatures and we'll barely touch freezing this afternoon.

The snow system continues to slide east, but we're watching our next cold front just north of Wisconsin.  That'll be moving pretty quickly and get to us by tonight, dragging with it frigid cold air that'll drop our temperatures to the teens and leave us with wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday morning.

If you want to do something festive without worrying about the cold, you can drive through the Christmas Nights of Lights going on at the State Fairgrounds.  You listen to music that coordinates with the lights.  Enjoy!

Here's a look at that brutal cold for Wednesday morning.  Wind chills will drop to 4 early in the morning.  You'll need to cover as much skin as possible when you head out the door.

Wednesday just doesn't look good.  It'll be quiet but highs will only hit 28° which is very much below the normal high of 38°.

Pretty quiet with that cold for the next six days.  Highs will be more reasonable by the weekend, though.

