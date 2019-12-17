× Snow covered ground will lead us to a very cold night

December snow fall has been below average for the past five consecutive years. This month has been a much different story. Over the past three days we have received more than seven inches of snow. That’s more than we normally receive for the entire month of December. Adding the snow we received on November 11th and our season totals snow stands at over ten inches. Average snowfall for the Winter in Indianapolis is 25.9 inches and with the snow that has already fallen, we are well on our way.

Although major roads are in good shape, many county roads are icy ad snow covered. More the two dozen counties are under travel advisories and non-essential driving is highly discouraged.

The combination of snow covered ground, cold air and clear skies will lead us to some very cold nights. By Thursday morning we could see our first single-digit low temperatures of the season. It will be the coldest morning since March 6th when we saw a low of 8 degrees.

