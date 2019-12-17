× Sledding safety tips to keep in mind while hitting the slopes

FISHERS, Ind. — The fresh blanket of snow means a lot of Hoosiers will go sledding for the first time this season.

The Fishers Police Department is sharing some safety tips to keep in mind as you head out.

Don’t sled towards a building.

Don’t walk up the sledding hill

Don`t use a metal sled

Don’t leave behind any trash, what comes in with you, goes home with you.

While you are outside sledding, the National Weather Service reminds you to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia by knowing the signs to look out for.

Frostbite can happen within minutes. If people suspect frostbite, they should head to a heated location and begin warming up using warm water or body heat, seeking medical attention for severe frostbite. Indicators for frostbite include

First degree: Ice crystals are forming on your skin.

Ice crystals are forming on your skin. Second degree: Skin begins to feel warm even though it is not yet defrosted.

Skin begins to feel warm even though it is not yet defrosted. Third degree: Skin turns red, pale or white.

Skin turns red, pale or white. Fourth degree: Pain lasts for more than a few hours and skin may develop dark blue or black. See a doctor immediately if these symptoms arise. Gangrene is a real threat.

Hypothermia can happen even in temperatures as warm as 60° F, particularly in water if outside for a long time not dressed for the weather. The NWS says hypothermia kills about 1,300 people every year. To prevent hypothermia, the NWS suggests the following tips: