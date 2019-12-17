× Second round of snow prompts travel advisories in several counties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second round of snow led to travel advisories in several Indiana counties.

A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

Owen County is under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Yellow travel advisory (as of 5 a.m.):

Adams

Bartholomew

Boone

Brown

Clay

Clinton

Fayette

Fulton

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Hendricks

Henry

Johnson

Knox

Madison

Martin

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Parke

Putnam

Randolph

Rush

Shelby

St. Joseph

Sullivan

Vermillion

Vigo

Orange travel watch (as of 5 a.m.)