Second round of snow prompts travel advisories in several counties
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second round of snow led to travel advisories in several Indiana counties.
A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.
Owen County is under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.
Yellow travel advisory (as of 5 a.m.):
- Adams
- Bartholomew
- Boone
- Brown
- Clay
- Clinton
- Fayette
- Fulton
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Hendricks
- Henry
- Johnson
- Knox
- Madison
- Martin
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Parke
- Putnam
- Randolph
- Rush
- Shelby
- St. Joseph
- Sullivan
- Vermillion
- Vigo
Orange travel watch (as of 5 a.m.)
- Owen