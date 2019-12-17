Find school closings and delays here
Second round of snow prompts travel advisories in several counties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second round of snow led to travel advisories in several Indiana counties.

A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

Owen County is under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Weather resources:

Yellow travel advisory (as of 5 a.m.):

  • Adams
  • Bartholomew
  • Boone
  • Brown
  • Clay
  • Clinton
  • Fayette
  • Fulton
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Hancock
  • Hendricks
  • Henry
  • Johnson
  • Knox
  • Madison
  • Martin
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Morgan
  • Parke
  • Putnam
  • Randolph
  • Rush
  • Shelby
  • St. Joseph
  • Sullivan
  • Vermillion
  • Vigo

Orange travel watch (as of 5 a.m.)

  • Owen
