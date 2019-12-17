× IMPD arrest man in connection with deadly north side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a 30-year-old man Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident in September.

In October, a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident was filed against Timothy Poole, 30, after a collision resulting in the death of 14-year-old Luis Daniel Patiño-Ortega.

Patiño-Ortega was killed while riding his bicycle in his neighborhood on the the city’s north side on September 11, 2019.

On October 10, the charge was filed against Poole after a police affidavit showed a juvenile claimed to witness a black sedan striking Patiño-Ortega from behind and throwing him to the ground.

According to IMPD, a black Audi was later found parked in the street with the engine running and extensive damage on the passenger side.

Court documents show the Audi was traced back to an Indianapolis resident that claimed Poole was a friend who borrowed her car.

She also claimed Poole called her that night, claiming he had “gotten in a wreck hit a boy.”

According to police, Poole also faces charges from additional warrants including possession of cocaine.