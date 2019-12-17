Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana gets fresh bread donation in time for the holidays

Posted 9:20 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21PM, December 17, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Food insecurity for many hoosier families doesn't disappear during the holidays. That's why Aunt Millie's Bakeries is pitching in.

The Fort Wayne- based company is donating 2,000 loaves of fresh bread to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in Indianapolis. Some of that bread has already made it home with people. All of it is being pushed out immediately, landing in pantries across the Midwest just in time for the holidays.

"Makes us feel good in the whole company to get to do this. You know, from Michigan to Kentucky, wherever we get to make these deliveries," Ryan Lewis, Director of Sales for Aunt Millie's Bakeries said.

Jeff McDonald, director of food acquisition for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, said they are grateful for partners like Aunt Millie's. He says getting like this during the holiday season helps push their mission to end hunger here.

"It's unbelievably helpful. If we weren't getting in donations, from partners like Aunt Millie's, we wouldn't be able to serve all the clients in need during this time," McDonald said.

The bread being donated is Aunt Millie’s Deluxe Giant Seedless Italian Bread. Gleaners will distribute the bread to partners in 21 Indiana counties including mobile pantries. For a list of locations where you can get food assistance, visit Gleaner's Food Bank of Indiana's website.

