Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 34 – Winter Commencement Speaker Sam Klemme

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Winter Commencement Speaker Samantha (Sam) Klemme didn’t travel far to get to Purdue University.

Graduating from nearby Benton Central High School in Benton County, Klemme followed in her mother’s footsteps, one county over, in the rural flat lands from Benton to Tippecanoe County. However, her journey while at Purdue had many mountains and valleys.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Klemme shares with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about those highs and lows, her message to fellow graduates, as well as what’s next for her following graduation.

