Competing findings filed in Attorney General Curtis Hill discipline case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two competing proposals have been filed regarding the future of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and whether he should be disciplined for the way he acted in an Indianapolis bar in 2018.

The Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission wants Hill’s license to practice law suspended for two years.

Hill’s attorneys say he committed no crime and remains in good standing. It will be up to Hearing Officer Myra Selby to weigh the competing views as she writes her final report.

The documents were filed Monday night. The Disciplinary Commission wrote that it determined that when Hill allegedly groped or made lewd comments to four women inside of AJ’s Pub hours after the 2018 legislative session was gaveled to a close at the statehouse, he committed battery and sexual battery and therefore should lose his license for two years.

A special prosecutor came to the same conclusion regarding Hill’s actions that night but chose not to file criminal charges.

Hill’s attorneys argue that while their client’s behavior may be boorish, it didn’t violate the rules that regulate lawyers in the state of Indiana. The lawyers representing Hill have proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law for the hearing officer to sign off on.

Former Justice Selby is free to consider each side’s arguments while drawing up her own conclusion that will then be forwarded to the Indiana Supreme Court for a final decision.

Hill has already indicated his intention to seek re-election. Governor Eric Holcomb called on Hill to step down.