Colts carol for children in hospital, spreading Christmas cheer

Posted 10:20 pm, December 17, 2019, by
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Riley Hospital for Children got a little bit musical Tuesday thanks to a visit from the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts players, cheerleaders, and of course Blue stopped by to sing some holiday songs for the kids. They also brought gifts and holiday spirit. This was part of their annual caroling event at the hospital.

Anthony Castonzo, offensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, said they wanted to bring children spending the holidays in the hospital, as much of the Christmas spirit that they could.

"Seeing the smile on the kids faces when they usually didn’t before its amazing," Castonzo said.

Dr. Paul Haut, CEO of Riley Children's Health, said the caroling always brings an amazing amount of cheer to the hospital. Haut says it is cool to see how players engage with the children. He says it helps invigorate them and look at the balance of what they do on the field.

"They can be just as impact on the field is not more just being here in the hospital with our patients," Haut said.

The Colts caroling started more than a decade ago thanks to Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay.

