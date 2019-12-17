10th anniversary Christmas Concert performed at MCF by inmate band

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — December 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of Miami County Correctional Facility (MCF) Band’s Christmas Concert.

The MCF Band held their first Christmas show in 2010, and the halls at the correctional facility once again came alive with the sounds of big band music this year, officials said.

“The holiday season can be a very stressful time of year for incarcerated individuals and events like this help reduce the stress level,” Deputy Warden of Reentry Sharon Hawk said.

Fellow inmates joined along with the band while singing Christmas favorites, such as ‘Come All ye Faithful’, ‘Jingle Bells’ and many more perennial holiday songs.

MCF officials said the band consists of six to 12 offenders and performs year round at other events as well, like graduation ceremonies.

“I enjoy listening to the men play. They are a very talented group of musicians and I appreciate their willingness to share their gift of music and perform at our events,” said Warden William Hyatte.

Funding for the instruments does not come from taxpayers, but is funded by offenders who participate in a recycling program where proceeds are placed in a Recreation Fund, according to MCF.

“While every person here is repaying a debt to society, we all share our humanity and events like this help remind everyone, staff and offenders, of the common bonds we all share,” said Hawk.