× Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ISP by family of slain Linden man

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The law firm of Wilson Kehoe Winingham filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of the family of a Linden man that was shot and killed by Indiana State Police (ISP) in 2018.

ISP, ISP Trooper Daniel Organ, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and two individual deputies, along with the City of Crawfordsville and an officer were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The legal action comes after the family of Glenn Rightsell learned earlier this year that Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Organ would not face criminal charges after a deadly shooting on a western Indiana highway.

Representatives from Wilson Kehoe Winingham said the use of deadly force by ISP lead to the wrongful death of Rightsell, 56, of Lebanon on December 28, 2018.

The lawsuit alleges that Rightsell was working on his daughter’s broken-down car on U.S. 231 near Crawfordsville, when he was shot in the face by Organ.

In the lawsuit, the family claims that Rightsell had contacted police to inform them of working on the car before he arrived to do the repairs, and that police unreasonably delayed access to medical care after the shooting.

ISP maintains that Trooper Organ fatally shot Rightsell after he failed to follow the trooper’s orders and grabbed a handgun on his own waist.