Tipton County police arrest convicted sex offender at middle school

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender Monday at Tipton County Middle School after notification from a school resource officer.

Police said around 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called by a Tipton County School Resource Officer who reported a possible sex offender on school property.

A Tipton County Sheriff’s officer arrived at the school and began an investigation.

According to police, Todd Allen Nicholas, 26, of Burnettsville was part of a work crew doing maintenance on school grounds.

Following protocal, school officials scanned identification provided by Nicholas upon arrival.

The school’s online “Raptor” system alerted office staff that Nicholas was a possible sex offender.

Police said further investigation showed that Nicholas was convicted of child molesting in White County in 2012 and is currently registered as a sexual predator on the Indiana registry.

According to police, he is currently on parole through the Indiana Department of Correction.

Nicholas was arrested for unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender and taken to the Tipton County Jail.