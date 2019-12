× State police issue Silver Alert for 21-year-old woman in Gary

GARY, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing woman in Gary.

According to Indiana State Police, 21-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday. She may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

Westerfield is 5’5” and 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.