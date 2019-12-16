× Round 2 of snow coming Monday PM

Most snow totals this morning are between three and just under five inches. This is just Round 1! Another round of accumulating snow will arrive later today as snow moves our way from the plains. Expect a messy evening rush hour and another challenging morning commute Tuesday. On Live Guardian Radar you can see the storms moving into southern Kentucky and snow into St Louis. We’ll continue to watch a mix in our southern counties but most of us will mainly continue to see snow. Check this out! Another round of widespread snow will be a problem for the evening rush hour and kids will also have a challenge just getting back from school as the snow will be piling up again at dismissal time. If you add up the snow from Sunday-Tuesday, these are those snowfall totals. Basically, another 2-4″ is expected Monday night so keep your snow scraper close. Cold tonight as our lows drop into the mid 20s. The snow will continue to fall and with a 15mph breeze, some drifting is expected. Another messy AM expected on Tuesday but everything is done mid-morning, leaving us quieter with some time to clean up in the afternoon. We’ll actually have a nice, long break from any wet weather after this event. Staying dry through the end of the week AND the weekend. The difficult part will be the cold as we drop into the teens Tuesday night and even colder Wednesday morning.