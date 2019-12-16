Find school closings and delays here
Purdue grad Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning for most NFL TD passes all-time

Posted 10:25 pm, December 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints waves to the crows after his 540th career touchdown pass, for the most in league history, in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown his 540th career touchdown pass, breaking Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record.

The record-breaking pass came in the third quarter of the Saints’ Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Manning’s former team.

Brees, a Purdue University graduate, is in the midst of his 19th NFL season and broke the record in his 273rd game. Manning racked up 539 touchdown passes in 266 games.

To keep the record, Brees will have to continue his high level of play, as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is right behind him with 538 touchdown passes.

Brees now holds the NFL record for touchdown passes, passing yards and career completion percentage.

