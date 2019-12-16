Find school closings and delays here

Lebanon Community Schools to dismiss early on Monday

Posted 12:52 pm, December 16, 2019, by

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Community School Corporation has announced early closure on Monday, December 16 due to inclement weather.

In a statement released by Lebanon Schools, Lebanon Middle School and Lebanon High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., with all elementary schools dismissing at 2:30 p.m.

Afternoon preschool at Harney Elementary, and all afternoon and evening events have been canceled.

For updates, visit Lebanon Community School Corporation here.

Read the complete statement below:

Due to forecasted winter weather, all schools in Lebanon Community School Corporation will be closing early today, Monday, December 16. Lebanon Middle School and Lebanon High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Afternoon preschool at Harney Elementary is canceled today. All afternoon and evening events are canceled.

Transportation will be provided for students who ride the bus. The estimated student drop-off time will be approximately one hour and fifteen minutes earlier than usual. District officials have contacted area Boys & Girls Clubs; these will also be closed due to impending winter weather. No transportation will be provided to the Boys & Girls Clubs. BASE is available, but parents or guardians are encouraged to pick up their students as early as possible.

At this time, all LCSC schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17. In the event of a closure, we will utilize an eLearning day. Notification will be provided as soon as a decision is made. Thank you for your understanding, and please be safe in these winter weather conditions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.