Inside the Booth: MNF’s Booger McFarland on Colts-Saints

Posted 4:30 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, December 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Former Colts’ defensive lineman Booger McFarland will be on the national call tonight of the team’s game against the Saints.

McFarland is in his second season as an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. He joined play by play announcer Joe Tessitore in the booth this year after spending last season on the sideline.

The All-American out of LSU helped anchor the Colts’ defense as the team won Super Bowl XLI after acquiring him midway through the 2006 season in a trade with the Buccaneers.

Chris Widlic sat down one on one with McFarland to get his keys to tonight’s game, his evaluation of starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and thoughts on Colts’ future.

McFarland will be featured on next week's Blue Zone on CBS4 at 11:30 a.m. talking about his championship season with the Colts and transition into the MNF booth.

