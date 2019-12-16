IMPD Chief Bryan Roach set to retire in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- When Joe Hogsett named Bryan Roach to lead the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in January of 2017, the newly promoted chief said he would commit to serving as the city’s top cop throughout the end of the mayor’s first term.

Joe Hogsett will be sworn in to serve his second term as mayor on January 1, 2020.

Bryan Roach will retire two days later after almost 29 years of wearing an Indianapolis police uniform.

He has this advice for the man or woman who follows him.

“Be connected. You gotta show up,” said the chief, “Whether it's four kids that want to play chess with you in a small park on the northwest side or a megachurch that wants to recognize you on a Sunday. You gotta be all in.”

For nearly three decades Roach was “all in,” first as a district officer on the near northside, then as a narcotics detective and later as a commander on the Southwest District and deputy chief of administration before taking over the helm of the department at Hogsett’s behest.

“It was very clear that he wanted me to stay and commit to his first term and at the same time reduce violence.”

While Roach’s tenure will be marked by advancements in technology, community relations, inter-departmental cooperation, training and across the board reductions in crime, the toughest nut he couldn’t crack over the last three years was a significant drop in homicides.

Indianapolis’ homicide totals have set records three years in a row and are just slightly off that pace this year.

“Crime across property and violent crime is about twelve percent down over the last couple years. Violent crime is down even though our non-fatal shootings and homicides not as much,” said Roach.

“I am disappointed in that and as I walk away I wish it had gone down more significantly and I wish it would have happened quicker but I think the things that we have in place and the work that the officers is doing will have an impact.”

Roach said those improvements include expanded beat policing and more cooperation with police departments throughout the metro area with the Indianapolis Violence Reduction Partnership and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center with has played a significant role in removing 2900 firearms from the streets of Indianapolis thus far this year.

The low point of Roach’s term as chief was the June 2017 fatal police action shooting of Aaron Bailey, an unarmed motorist who fled from police.

Roach announced major changes in IMPD training and unsuccessfully attempted to fire the two officers involved in that case as the city eventually reached a financial settlement with Bailey’s family.

“That was difficult but I think it was very important that we as an agency didn’t look defensive but reached out … because that doesn’t happen overnight. That was one incident but the response to that was a buildup of over time about how communities perceived us.”

Roach joined Hogsett at the IMPD Training Academy Monday to welcome 65 recruits to 28 weeks of academy training.

Those recruits bring Roach and Hogsett close to the mayor’s promise to put 1743 officers, a net gain of 150 patrolmen and women, on the department by December 31, 2019.

Roach said later he saw himself 28 years ago in the faces of those new recruits.

“So congratulations, good luck and please stick with it because this is a great police department,” he told the class. “This is a great job and you’re most respected for dipping your foot into the water initially, so, thank you.”

Roach left the stage to a round of applause that will carry him to his new career as the site security manager of the North American headquarters of Roche Diagnostics.