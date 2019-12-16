Federal resources promised to help keep Indy’s repeat violent offenders behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Local and federal law enforcement leaders spoke out Monday about combating what they call the revolving door of criminal justice in Marion County.

United States Attorney Josh Minkler and Rick Snyder with the Fraternal Order of Police joined forces to discuss new resources designed to cut down on repeat violent offenders.

“If we are allowing criminals who are victimizing our community right back onto the street, we will never make any progress,” said Snyder earlier this month after visiting the White House.

Snyder repeated those concerns again on Monday.

“This issue is a huge red flag,” said Snyder.

Snyder says IMPD officers frequently arrest suspects only to see them released from jail on low bonds and then commit additional crimes.

“In our country, crime is going down, but in major cities it's surging because we have these broken systems in place,” said Snyder.

In August, for example, police were called to Gladstone Street on a report of shots fired. Police on the scene arrested 20-year-old Tanna Johnson with felony criminal recklessness after he admitted to pulling the trigger.

Three months later, Johnson was arrested a second time while out on bond and charged with shooting at multiple homes on Lasalle.

According to court records, Johnson told police during the arrest that, “It’s alright. I’ll be out by the morning”

Less than a week later, Johnson was in fact released from jail on a $150 cash bond. He was arrested again on an active warrant last week.

On Monday, Snyder and Minkler promised additional federal resources to expand federal prosecution of repeat violent offenders.

“This is new. Many of these cases have never been prosecuted in federal court to this extent before,” said Minkler.

At the same time, while more federal resources are being focused on the issue, Snyder admits the feds alone cannot solve the problem.

“At some point, the federal partners can only do so much. They can't change our local system, but they can bring attention to the deficiencies and do the best they can to bridge the gaps,” said Snyder.

Johnson remains behind bars Monday at the Marion County jail and for now, is being held without bond.