× A second day of accumulating snow for central Indiana

After receiving a a daily record setting 4.3″ of snow on Sunday. Round two of winter weather is now coating roads again. As of 7pm we have measured 2″ of snow in Indianapolis since 2pm this afternoon. Expect an additional 1″ to 3″overnight with some spots seeing up to 4″. This system will be slightly different, as the snow will be more wet and a rain/snow mix will be expected for our southern counties.

More the two dozen counties are under Travel Advisories and non-essential driving is highly discouraged. Temperatures will get colder overnight, while the wind begins to increase. This will create some drifting and reduce visibility.

Indianapolis has received more than six inches of snow over the past 48 hours.

Snow will re-develop by 11pm.

Several counties are under Travel Advisories this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for central Indiana overnight.

Up to 4″ of snow is expected in Indianapolis by 7am Tuesday morning.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

We’ll wake up to a few flurries Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday afternoon.