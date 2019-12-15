INDOT to have 170 trucks on roads in preparation for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for the expected snowfall with a full call-out of their yellow trucks, the department announced.

INDOT says they will have 170 trucks on the roads throughout the district, including 55 in the Indianapolis area. INDOT trucks started patrolling interstates and highways at 5 p.m. Sunday and will continue to overnight and through the Monday morning rush hour, according to the department.

INDOT will spread salt and plow roads once snow begins to fall.

Remember to give INDOT trucks plenty of space on the road.

INDOT has released the following tips for motorists driving in winter weather: