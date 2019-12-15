IACS: Free pet adoption for remainder of month with donation of item

Posted 2:05 pm, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, December 15, 2019

Summer fun with domestic dog

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services have announced that all pet adoptions will be free for the rest of December with the donation of an item on their holiday wish list.

The adoption center is located at 2600 South Harding Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

To adopt a pet you must:

Items on IACS’s holiday wish list include:

  • Wet and dry dog food
  • Wet and dry cat food
  • Cat litter (pine & clay)
  • Kongs (for dog treats)
  • Jolly balls (toys for dogs)
  • Nylabones
  • Paper towels and hand sanitizer
  • Martingale collars
  • Slip leads

Click here for the full holiday wish list.

Click here for more information on adopting a pet through IACS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.