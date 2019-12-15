Body found in pond on city’s northwest side prompts IMPD investigation

Posted 4:19 pm, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, December 15, 2019

(Photo By Logan Jung)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The body of a person found dead in a pond on the northwest side of Indianapolis has prompted an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department dive team was called to a pond in the 4600 block of Lynnfield Road.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

