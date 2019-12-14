Snow to arrive before weekend is over; Will impact Monday commute

Eyes are trained on two rounds of snow coming to central Indiana for the end of the weekend and beginning of the work week.

A plethora of states are under Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches in anticipation of snow and freezing rain (ice) expected to develop over the next 24-36 hours.

This does include portions of central Indiana that are included in a Winter Storm Watch. The watch will go in to effect 7pm Sunday and continue through 7am Tuesday.

I suspect we will see the watch replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties by Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will quickly thicken through the day and temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid-30°s Sunday. Precipitation is expected to start moving in to central Indiana by late afternoon. The precipitation type is expected to be all snow Sunday afternoon and in to the night.

While the snow will initially start along the State Road 46 corridor in south-central Indiana, it will eventually begin to spread north. By evening, snow will be falling along and south of a line from Crawfordsville to Richmond.

Snow will continue to fall in to the pre-dawn hours Monday before tapering off.

One thing that could delay the onset of of snow reaching the ground is a 4,000 foot layer of drier air above the surface computer models project. Once the column moistens, snow should begin to reach the ground.

By the time most leave for work and school Monday morning I think there could be anywhere from nothing up north to as much as 4″. The higher amounts should fall along a narrow band, which as of Saturday evening appears to be along I-70.

Closer inspection of the atmospheric column depicted by computer models shows a “warm” layer of air – above freezing – between 2,000 feet and 7,000 feet above the ground mid-Monday morning through Monday evening. That will allow what little precipitation there is to fall as rain.

Once the “warm” layer moves away, we should see a transition to a brief period of freezing rain before going back to all snow Monday night in to Tuesday morning.

Monday night in to Tuesday morning could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow, taking overall snow totals to 4″ to 6″ in some spots.

At this time I do think the Sunday night/early Monday morning snow will have an impact on the Monday morning commute. One thing should help road crews is the snow stopping prior to the morning rush. There looks like there could be a window of time where they can get time to lay down salt and even work on plowing roads.

Be sure to check back for updated forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours. There could still be some fluctuation as to where the heavier band of snow will develop.