Man sentenced for role in 2016 deadly robbery

Posted 12:52 pm, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, December 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man learned his sentence Friday for his role in a robbery that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man

Trevor Bean pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in exchange for the count of murder being dismissed. Bean was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) with 1,106 days (3.03 years) of jail credit.

The incident happened in December 2016. Police responded to the 700 block of South Webster Street to find Paul Andreas injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from the head injury.

Police say Bean beat Andreas with a baseball bat during a robbery. Police say Bean took more than $2,000 during the robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.