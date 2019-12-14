× Man sentenced for role in 2016 deadly robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man learned his sentence Friday for his role in a robbery that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man

Trevor Bean pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in exchange for the count of murder being dismissed. Bean was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) with 1,106 days (3.03 years) of jail credit.

The incident happened in December 2016. Police responded to the 700 block of South Webster Street to find Paul Andreas injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from the head injury.

Police say Bean beat Andreas with a baseball bat during a robbery. Police say Bean took more than $2,000 during the robbery.