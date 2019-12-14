Columbus Kohl’s flooded after faulty sprinker goes off

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Kohl’s Department store in Columbus will likely be closed for several days after a section of the store flooded Saturday afternoon.

The Columbus Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the Kohls at 711 Creekview Drive on a report of a manual pull station activation. When they arrived, they found an activated sprinkler head discharging water near the cashier area.

The sprinkler head discharged a large volume of water in the area above a drop ceiling. This caused portions of the drop ceiling to collapse, showering water on merchandise racks near the cashier area.

Firefighters turned off the electric service to the building, as the water contacted electrical system components. Investigators believe the incident happened because of a faulty sprinkler head.

The store will remain closed until damages are assessed and repaired. Representatives say the believe this will last until early next week.

