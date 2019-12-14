27 cars’ tires popped by metal object on I-70 on Indy’s east side, police say

State Police say 27 cars' tires were popped on I-70 near 465 on the east side due to debris in the road.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a metal object lying on Interstate 70 shred 27 cars’ tires on Saturday night on the city’s east side.

The cars were scattered all along the shoulders of I-70 eastbound near the Shadeland Ave and 465 exits, police say.

According to police, the unknown metal object was ran over so many times police are unsure at this time what even the metal object was.

Police say not only were 27 cars’ tires damaged from the metal debris in the roadway, but many cars had more than one tire popped due to the foreign object on the interstate.

The unknown metal object was removed from the roadway, but at this time police say several cars are still awaiting tow trucks.

