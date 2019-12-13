Travel group names Carmel Christkindlmarkt best holiday market

Posted 9:01 pm, December 13, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. —  The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in North America.

The award comes from “USA Today’s 10 Best Travel Media Group. This is only the third year for the Christkindlmarkt, so it’s a big honor for the event.

The organizers say they couldn’t do it without the help of sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and visitors.

“It’s a huge honor but I get to be the lucky one to be on camera today to thank everyone for it, but it’s way beyond me on how we were able to get this award,” Maria Murphy, CEO and market master for Carmel Christkindlmarkt said.

Carmel Christkindlemarkt is open until Christmas Eve so there is still time to check out the traditional German holiday festival.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.