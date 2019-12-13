× Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Northeast Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for an 80-year-old Fort Wayne man.

James Paul Studinski was last seen on Dec. 13 at 10:30 a.m. in Fort Wayne, which is about 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Studinski is described as 6’ tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap with “DOG PEOPLE” written on it, tan heavy jacket, orange long sleeve pullover, Levi jeans and driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate number 746AXV.

Police say he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Studinski’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.