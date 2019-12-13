Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old boy missing from Terre Haute

Posted 12:28 pm, December 13, 2019, by

Clayton Johnson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a 15-year-old Terre Haute boy.

Clayton Matthew Johnson was last seen on Dec. 7 at 2:05 a.m. in Terre Haute, which is about 70 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Johnson is described as 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Police say he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Terre Haute police at 812-238-1661 or call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.