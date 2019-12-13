× Rain and snow showers are likely across central Indiana this weekend

Weekend rain and snow showers have been a frequent occurrence and both are likely this fall this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be cloudy with temperatures below average. We’ll have a few sprinkles and/or flurries Saturday. A strong surge of moisture will move in Sunday evening and bring light snow through Monday morning. We’ll have a rain/snow mix through the day Monday ,and our wintry mix will change to snow late Monday and continue through Tuesday. Some accumulation is likely by Tuesday morning and could affect the morning rush hour.

So far we’ve had under three inches of snow this season.

Expect a cloudy, wet Saturday.

Expect a cloudy, cooler Sunday.

Light snow mix will develop Sunday night.

Light snow is likely for the Monday morning rush our.

Expect a rain/snow mix Monday afternoon.

Our wintry mix will change to snow Monday evening.

Light snow is likely through Tuesday morning.