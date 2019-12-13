× Mayor Myers of Greenwood announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement released Friday.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. First and foremost, I look forward to continuing serving my fellow citizens as Mayor of Greenwood. We will continue our important work as there is so much more to accomplish,” said Myers.

According to the city’s website, Myers has several years of experience working with various government offices.

Myers served on the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Greenwood Police Department for 14 years. He was elected Johnson County Coroner in 1992.

In his statement, Myers continued:

“As with every challenge life has presented, I intend to take a head-on approach and have never known any other way. Thankfully, we discovered the disease early, which provides a much greater opportunity to treat and manage symptoms. I have an excellent team of doctors and have also begun kickboxing sessions at 9Round Fitness. Earlier this morning, I reached out to both the Indiana Parkinson Foundation and Parkinson’s Awareness Association of Central Indiana (PAACI) seeking to learning more about the disease and offering my assistance in raising awareness. I feel strong, fit and more passionate than ever about leading Greenwood’s resurgence. As always, thank you for your support.”

Myers is currently serving his second term as mayor of Greenwood.