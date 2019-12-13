× Lawrence community gathers to help families in need for the holidays

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Fire Department gathered hundreds of volunteers Friday to help pack boxes for the community.

The department said the Holiday Family Assistance Program provides necessary food, including ham or turkey, additional food items, warm clothes, and toys for children. This helps those who otherwise may not have these items during the holiday season.

“Sometimes this is the only toy that kids get for Christmas,” Chief Dino Batalis from the Lawrence Fire Department said. “It’s a really neat feeling to have the community this much buy-in and this much Christmas spirit.”

The boxes prepared by hundreds of volunteers Friday evening will be distributed to 160 families Saturday morning.

“I wish this could take place 365 days a year. Because political affiliation, race, gender, none of that stuff makes a difference. Everybody is here for one reason and that’s to help the less fortunate in our community,” Batalis said.

This is the 31st year for the Lawrence Fire Department’s Holiday Family Assistance Program, assisting families across Lawrence. This program is entirely volunteer and donation-driven.