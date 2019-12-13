Lafayette death being investigated as homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a Friday death as a homicide.

Police said around 2:00 p.m. on December 13, officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Alabama Street in reference to a death.

LPD said officers found a deceased male inside the home.

Preliminary information indicates this was not a natural death and detectives are investigating it as a homicide, according to officials.

Police said there is no indication that the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78- CRIME.

