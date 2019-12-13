INDOT: Marion County weekend construction projects wrapping up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says it is wrapping up its construction work around Marion County.

Officials say contracting partners will be out and about starting Friday, putting finishing touches on projects (weather permitting).

They will be installing lane markings, fixing guardrail and removing barrels and barrier walls, according to INDOT.

As always, INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down in work zones, drive distraction free and plan your weekend routes ahead of time.

Lane Restrictions

  • I-65 NB from Southport Rd to Edgewood Ave.
    • Right 3 lanes closed
    • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday
  • I-65 NB & SB at North Split
    • Left lane closed in both directions
    • 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Outside Marion County

  • I-70 EB from Post Rd to Mt. Comfort Rd.
    • Right 2 lanes closed
    • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Ramp Closures 

  • WB Southport Rd. to I-65 NB
    • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday
  • Post Rd. to I-70 EB
    • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Stay Informed
Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

