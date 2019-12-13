Indiana state trooper has close call after being dragged 15 feet

Photo// Indiana State Police

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper was dragged 15 feet while trying to remove a driver from a car during a traffic stop in Porter County, police said.

Trooper Brian Runyon had minor injuries and was able to complete his shift Wednesday. It could have been worse: He fell into a lane on U.S. 30 after freeing himself.

Runyon smelled marijuana after stopping a driver who was speeding. The driver was in the trooper’s patrol car when he decided to run back to his own car.

Police say the driver hit the gas while Runyon reached in to try to stop him.

The man was later captured when he drove through a crash scene in Hobart a few miles away and fled on foot in Merrillville.

