Foodie Spotlight: Catch top-of-the-line seafood at Ocean Prime

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

'Tis the holiday season and all of the foodies out there know exactly what that means: dinner parties! I’m not talking about inviting your family over for ham and opening presents; I’m talking about an elegant evening out to dinner where you’re the one being served, not the other way around. Since the holidays are special and they come around only once a year, why not splurge a little - you deserve it! What better way to treat yourself and the ones you love than with delicious seafood and prime cuts of steak? And what better place to do it than Ocean Prime at Keystone at the Crossing?

Ocean Prime is nationally known for their amazing food and impeccable service, but it’s the little things (which might go unnoticed by most) that truly sets them apart from their competition. The entire staff, from the valet and hosts to the servers and kitchen, truly care about giving you the best possible dining experience. Not to be outdone, the stunning décor of the restaurant is both inside and out. Even the ambiance makes you feel special.

The Ocean Prime menu is jam-packed with the best ingredients and the freshest items you can find anywhere. Quality is guaranteed! They just so happen to have some new and exciting items on the menu this holiday season - and here are the four that you “can’t miss”:

Piedmontese Filet: Want to be a trendsetter on the food scene? Look no further than this beautiful piece of steak which has been referred to as “the next Wagyu”. Piedmontese is a breed of cattle that originated in northwest Italy, but is now being raised stateside. The beef is incredibly lean, high in protein, and packed with that rich, beefy flavor that we all love. As you might imagine, the Piedmontese Filet not only has all of the characteristics I just listed, but it is one of the most tender cuts of beef I’ve ever put in my mouth - and that’s saying a lot! For the month of December, you can get in on the action with Ocean Prime’s featured “Piedmontese Filet & Caymus Cabernet by the Coravin.” They top the filet with rich truffle and roasted garlic and shallot compound butter and pair it with luscious Caymus Cabernet. Don’t forget to add the fresh shaved black truffles - they’re magical! My recommended side for this dish is the jalapeno au gratin.

Lobster Tails: Sure, lobster seems like an obvious choice for any “can’t miss” list, but this dish is so much more than just lobster. Let’s start with those sweet, succulent lobster tails which happen to be the centerpiece of the dish. Ocean Prime is nice enough to remove them from the shell so that you don’t have to do any of the dirty work. The tails are butter poached because, let’s be honest, everything tastes better when cooked in butter. The co-star to the dish is the perfectly prepared sweet corn. If you’ve never had sweet corn and lobster together, you’re missing out! It is finished with a Red Pepper Cream and Chili Oil. Your taste buds will be working overtime.

Miso Black Cod: Oddly enough, Black Cod isn’t even a part of the cod family. The fish is actually called sablefish which looks a lot like cod and hence the name. Black Cod is a smooth and delicate fish that has a high oil content which gives it a rich, buttery taste that just melts in your mouth. It is prepared using the traditional Japanese seasoning, Miso. The fish is served on a bed of Ginger Sweet Potato Puree that is down-right heavenly, and accompanied by Bok Choy, Hearts of Palm, and Carrot. If you’re feeling fishy at dinner, this is your catch.

Ocean Roll: I’m a little embarrassed that it has taken me all the way to number four on this list to get to the sushi portion of the menu. Well, I’ll make up for that now. The Ocean Roll is the newest addition to the already impeccable sushi menu at Ocean Prime. The seafood ingredients in the Ocean Roll are of the utmost quality which include #1 Tuna (the highest grade of tuna), Salmon, and Hamachi (Sushi grade Yellowtail). Pair that with Avocado and Chili Garlic Oil for a bodacious bite of sushi. Word of advice: never skip the sushi section when dining at Ocean Prime; it’s the perfect way to start your meal.

Looking for a last minute gift idea? Ocean Prime is running a holiday gift card promotion that is good through Dec. 30, 2019. For every $100 gift card purchase, they will give you a bonus $25 gift card. Anyone that tells you it’s better to give than to receive obviously wasn’t talking about Ocean Prime gift cards! Sounds like the perfect gift idea for your favorite Foodie Spotlight writer…