FBI seeks information on suspect after bank robbery on north side

Posted 1:51 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, December 13, 2019

Photo of the suspect courtesy of the FBI Indianapolis office.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials from the Indianapolis office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are searching for information on a suspect in a bank robbery.

The crime occurred Friday just before noon in the Nora area at the PNC bank located at 1224 East 86th Street, east of North College Avenue.

An FBI spokesperson described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s with an athletic build. He was wearing glasses, a winter hat and a blue and white coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Google Map for coordinates 39.912944 by -86.139122.

