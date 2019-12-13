× FBI seeks information on suspect after bank robbery on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials from the Indianapolis office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are searching for information on a suspect in a bank robbery.

The crime occurred Friday just before noon in the Nora area at the PNC bank located at 1224 East 86th Street, east of North College Avenue.

An FBI spokesperson described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s with an athletic build. He was wearing glasses, a winter hat and a blue and white coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).