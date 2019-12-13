× Cold eases for now with rain and snow chances this weekend

We’re going to end the work week with quiet weather around central Indiana. Skies will turn mostly cloudy today, but the cold weather will temporarily ease as highs rise above average. A heavy coat is still needed early in the day with temperatures near 30 degrees and wind chills falling to the 20s.

The rain gear will not be needed until the evening hours as our next wave of precipitation closes in on Indiana. Most of the activity this tonight is going to fall south and east of Indianapolis. However, even downtown Indy could pick up on a light rainfall after 9 PM.

The system will begin to depart early Saturday morning, but with temperatures dropping near freezing, light flurries could mix in with the rain showers. Otherwise expect a rather cloudy and cool day with a high of 39° for Indianapolis.

We are monitoring another weather system that will arrive this Monday and could potentially bring messy conditions to the state. There are still several variables to factor in before determining whether the area will see more rain versus snow at the start of the week. We know Monday morning’s commute could potentially be slick with forecast lows dropping below freezing. We will continue to follow the latest forecast trends through the weekend and provide updates as they become available.