3 applications denied for Indianapolis Schools to become permanent charter schools
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The fight is on for the future of three Indianapolis schools after a recent decision by the Indiana Charter School Board.
The Indiana Charter School Board denied 3 applications for Indianapolis Schools to become permanent charter schools. Now the fates of Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School, Thomas Carr Howe Community High School, and Emmerich Manual High School are in the hands of the state school board.
Charter Schools USA has had control of these schools for the past seven years because of academic failure in the past.
ReThink Forward did present numbers showing improvements at all 3 schools but it wasn’t enough to convince board members.
Some of the board members had concerns with a low student population and with some of their finances.
“I have to think about the other children and how the finances could affect the other children at IPS as well, so I have to think about everybody just one group,” Board Member Leslie Dillon said.
IPS released a statement about the board’s decision:
Today’s vote provides a path for long-term growth for students on the city’s south side and a positive, sustained impact for the communities surrounding Emma Donnan, Emmerich Manual, and Thomas Carr Howe.
IPS is committed to addressing the individual needs of each school, and the return of Emma Donnan, Emmerich Manual and Thomas Carr Howe to the district will allow continued expansion of sustainable choice options for all students.
Our next steps include moving forward with our partnerships with Christel House Academy South and other entities to operate the schools under our Innovation Network Model. We look forward to presenting the Indiana State Board of Education (INSBOE) with our plan to integrate students from all three schools into the IPS family.
As with the INSBOE, parents and students can feel confident that every teacher, principal and supporting school and district staff member will employ a highly-efficient, seamless transition back into the IPS family of schools.
-Indianapolis Public Schools