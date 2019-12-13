× 3 applications denied for Indianapolis Schools to become permanent charter schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The fight is on for the future of three Indianapolis schools after a recent decision by the Indiana Charter School Board.

The Indiana Charter School Board denied 3 applications for Indianapolis Schools to become permanent charter schools. Now the fates of Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School, Thomas Carr Howe Community High School, and Emmerich Manual High School are in the hands of the state school board.

Charter Schools USA has had control of these schools for the past seven years because of academic failure in the past.

ReThink Forward did present numbers showing improvements at all 3 schools but it wasn’t enough to convince board members.

Some of the board members had concerns with a low student population and with some of their finances.

“I have to think about the other children and how the finances could affect the other children at IPS as well, so I have to think about everybody just one group,” Board Member Leslie Dillon said.

IPS released a statement about the board’s decision: