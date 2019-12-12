Police issue Silver Alert for man missing from Columbus

Posted 4:45 am, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47AM, December 12, 2019

Cameron Dwayne Reed

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Columbus.

Cameron Dwayne Reed, 56, is a white man, 5’6” tall, and 180 pounds. He has grayish white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a stocking cap and a black and red checkered jacket. He also has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.

He was reported missing on December 11 at 11 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.