Not as chilly for central Indiana with a chance for rain and snow showers

Posted 4:52 pm, December 12, 2019, by

The arctic blast has moved into the state and kept out highs in the 30s for the past two days, has moved east. Temperatures were not as chilly on Thursday and highs will stay in the 40s for the next two days. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with chance for a few showers Friday.  Over the weekend we’ll have more rain developing Saturday afternoon that could change to snow Saturday night. Sunshine will return for Sunday and we’ll also have another chance for snow early next week.

Lows will be in the 30 overnight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

 

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

We’ll have rain and snow Monday.

Rain and snow showers will continue Monday afternoon.

Rain and snow will end late Monday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.