× Not as chilly for central Indiana with a chance for rain and snow showers

The arctic blast has moved into the state and kept out highs in the 30s for the past two days, has moved east. Temperatures were not as chilly on Thursday and highs will stay in the 40s for the next two days. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with chance for a few showers Friday. Over the weekend we’ll have more rain developing Saturday afternoon that could change to snow Saturday night. Sunshine will return for Sunday and we’ll also have another chance for snow early next week.

Lows will be in the 30 overnight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

We’ll have rain and snow Monday.

Rain and snow showers will continue Monday afternoon.

Rain and snow will end late Monday night.