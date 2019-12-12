Less donations coming in to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The sound of a bell ringing outside the grocery store is one of the most recognizable sounds of the holidays, yet the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is not seeing the same success it once had.

“Yes, donations are down this year," said Major Rachel Stouder with the Salvation Army.

In central Indiana, the Red Kettles are expected to bring in about $1 million each year. This year the Salvation Army hopes to make at least $800,000, but as of last week they’ve raised just under $119,000.

"There are a few different reasons for that," Stouder said. "We think one is that a lot of people don’t carry cash anymore, or change.”

To help address the issue, Red Kettles now feature QR codes, a text message option, and some even accept apple pay. That way people can donate even if they don't have cash on them.

That is new this year," Stouder said. "It was piloted at some of our bigger cities and now it’s in Indianapolis this year.”

Another reason could be the shortened season with Thanksgiving happening so late in November.

"Yeah, the calendar has not been kind to us this year,” Stouder said.

The Red Kettle Campaign supports many Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

You can find information and donate online HERE.