Lafayette police: Missing 16-year-old found safe

UPDATE:

The Lafayette Police Department says the 16-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson High School.

She requires daily medication but does not have the medication with her, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.

NOTE: We have removed the girl’s identity from the story because she is a juvenile.