Lafayette police: Missing 16-year-old found safe

Posted 5:47 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, December 12, 2019

File photo

UPDATE:

The Lafayette Police Department says the 16-year-old  girl reported missing has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson High School.

She requires daily medication but does not have the medication with her, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.

NOTE: We have removed the girl’s identity from the story because she is a juvenile. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.